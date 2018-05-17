Aishwarya Rai gave me the warmest hug I've gotten in a while: Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says that Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai gave her the warmest hug she has gotten in a while.



In an interview with India Today Mahira was asked about her conversation with Aishwarya at Cannes.

"Aishwarya Rai just came and we hugged each other. She just gave me a long hug. I told her this is the warmest hug I have gotten in a while," Mahira said.

"So that was really sweet," she said, adding that the two of them then talked about their children.

Asked about the differences between Pakistan and India and how to get rid of all the obstacles and come together with regard to the cinematic realm?

Mahira said, "I don’t know how we can. I used to think and I still think that whatever differences are created via history and politics whatever that may be, I think art lessens those differences.

"By way of art, we start seeing that we are much more similar than we are different. Because we are," she said.

She said the people from both the countries appear to be similar and share same things.

"When we speak it appears the same language, same thing, and in fact, globally when we come to places like this, the biggest thing you learn is that we are very similar."

Urging for collaboration between music and film industries of the two countries, the Pakistani actor hoped that things would change and people would not ask this question.

"So places like these, festivals like these, films, music, I think we all need to still try to collaborate, but off course India, Pakistan is India, Pakistan," she said.

"I hope one day you don’t ask me this question," Mahira added.