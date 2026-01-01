'Hamnet' author explains why Paul Mescal was perfect for Shakespeare role

Paul Mescal is set to play William Shakespeare in the highly anticipated film Hamnet, a role that author Maggie O’Farrell revealed she imagined for him for years.

O’Farrell shared that she first saw Mescal performing in Dublin and was immediately got attracted by his presence.

Even before his rise to fame in Normal People, the author felt that he was “the right” talent to bring Shakespeare to life on screen.

The film follows the story of Shakespeare, his wife Agnes and their son Hamnet, whose death is thought to have inspired the book.

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes, and O’Farrell praised her as the perfect choice, highlighting her charm and the ability to capture the iconic character’s depth and emotions.

However, to make the story feel even authentic and real, O’Farrell learned to fly a kestrel, worked in an Elizabethan herb garden and she explored Tudor recipes as well, helping to bring the female characters’ lives to the screen.

The 53-year-old writer teamed up with director Chloé Zhao to adapt her novel, keeping its Irish tone and historical atmosphere.

For the unversed, Hamnet has already earned six Golden Globe nominations, including nods for Mescal and Buckley.

The film is set to be released in UK cinemas on January 9, 2026.