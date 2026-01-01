'Stranger Things' cast finally bids tearful farewell after a decade

Stranger Things finally ended its ten-year run on Netflix with an emotional farewell for its cast and creators.

The horror thriller, which began in 2016, made its young actors international stars and the series became a global sensation.

On December 19, 2025, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer joined core cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp at Netflix’s Paris Theatre in New York City.

The group watched the most-awaited finale, The Rightside Up, together for the first time.

The exciting event was filled with intense emotion as the actors talked about their journey, where Millie Bobby Brown, who played the main role Eleven, shared: “I started this show when I was just 12.

It’s hard to imagine my life without these people. They’ve been my family for ten years, and this goodbye is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

The 21-year-old actress added, “Noah is still the godfather of my child, so I guess some parts of this family stay forever.”

However, other cast members shared similar feelings about growing up on the show and the close bonds they made over the years.

The Duffer brothers also praised all the actors for their hard-work and to bring the story to life over a decade.

Stranger Things finale premiered on New Year’s Eve 2025, closing the chapter on Hawkins’ adventures while leaving behind a lasting legacy.