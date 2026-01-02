Inside Romeo and David Beckham different approaches toward Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham appeared uninterested in making any further efforts to reconcile with his estranged brother Brooklyn unlike his dad David Beckham.

The model, 22, tagged his parents Victoria, 51, and David, 50, brother Cruz,20, sister Harper, 14, and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, in the post about this year-making Brooklyn, 26, the only member of his immediate family absent.

This comes after Sir David Beckham included Brooklyn Beckham in his latest round-up of family photos on New Year's Eve.

For those unfamiliar, Brooklyn has missed all key family events over the course of the year, including his father's milestone 50th birthday celebration and long-awaited investiture at Windsor Castle.

The cooking influencer also missed the launch of his mother's hit Netflix series, while her annual catwalk shows in Paris, New York and London were also skipped.

Meanwhile, Sir David and his family were excluded from Brooklyn and Nicola's marriage renewal ceremony in August, conducted at her wealthy father's estate in upstate New York.

Romeo's carousel of images featured sweet snaps with all his family alongside the caption: 'Thanks 2025 now off to an even better 2026 Love you all @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham @kim_turnbull @harperbeckham.'

Shortly before Romeo's post, David described his wife and children as his 'life' in an emotional address to Instagram followers - and his absent eldest son.