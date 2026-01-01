Jennifer Lopez throws subtle jab at Ben Affleck during Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez, following her divorce after two years of marriage with Ben Affleck, aimed at him during her opening night at her Las Vegas residency.

Lopez and Affleck have been in and off a relationship since 2002, when they first got engaged, but broke up in 2004, only to rekindle their relationship in 2021.

Now, once again single, the On The Floor singer hit the stage for Up All Night Live from Las Vegas.

During a brief break between the songs, Lopez, who was still breathing hard from her latest performance, took a moment to thank her loyal fans who had been in the audience nearly a decade.

“It went by in a blink, didn't it, for those of you who were there on opening night ten years ago?” Lopez said as she snapped her fingers and fans cheered, according to a fan-shot video from her opening night concert on X (formerly Twitter).

While not explicitly mentioning the Batman star, Lopez then went on to take a jab on the actor joking, “And, you know, at that time I'd only been married twice.”

Her statement was met by thunderous applaud and laughter.

J.Lo then corrected herself, saying, “That's not true, it was only once,' she said, before adding, “It felt like twice.”

“It's over, and I just — boom — we're fine,' she said while making a sweeping kick, “It's all good.”

She went on reveal a “good news,” saying that since severing ties she was “learning” and “growing.”

“And we're in our happy era now!' she shouted triumphantly with million-dollar smile, which elicited more cheers and clapping from the audience.

Lopez Las Vegas residency will consists of 12 shows.