Romeo Beckham ignores brother Brooklyn after family reconciliation attempt

David Beckham’s son Romeo caused a stir on Instagram by leaving out his older brother Brooklyn from his 2025 year-end post.

The 22-year-old model shared photos from his year and tagged his parents, siblings and their partners but Brooklyn, 26, was notably absent.

The post came just hours after David made an emotional public move toward his eldest son.

The former footballer shared a photo of Brooklyn with the message, “Love you all so much,” which many saw as an effort to heal the family rift.

However, Romeo’s photo post showed happy moments from the year, including a family yacht trip, David’s knighthood medal, time with Cruz and Harper and a few pictures with Kim.

Sharing the post, he penned, “Thanks 2025 now off to an even better 2026 Love you all.”

For the unversed, Brooklyn has been missing from many major family moments throughout the year, as he did not attend David’s 50th birthday, Victoria’s Netflix series launch, or her fashion shows.

However, he also skipped family events while spending most of his time in US with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Despite the intense tensions, David and Victoria continued to show love for all their children publicly.

The Beckhams’s feud is still a mystery, with social media posts highlighting the ongoing distance between Brooklyn and his younger siblings.