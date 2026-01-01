Queen Mary brings hidden treasures to light for grand royal debut

Queen Mary is set to turn heads tonight with a treasure pulled from deep within Denmark’s royal vaults.

While the famed Danish Emerald Parure, a spectacular set of emeralds and diamonds typically reserved for the monarch remains untouched for this occasion.

All eyes are on Mary’s newly fashioned Rose-Cut Diamond Tiara, which has been removed from storage at Rosenborg Castle for its public debut.

The tiara isn’t brand new in origin but its stones come from a rarely worn diamond set dating back to the 1840s, when the jewels were originally fashioned into a decorative chain or belt.

Queen Mary collaborated with the Royal Danish Collection and expert jewellers to give these historical stones a second life as a bandeau style tiara, allowing her to wear them as a headpiece rather than a relic in storage.

This isn’t the first time she has breathed new life into Denmark’s regal gems.

The Danish crown jewels are among the few in Europe that are both museum exhibits and living heritage, worn on state occasions and special events.