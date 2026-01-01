Finn Wolfhard reveals his next move following ‘Stranger Things' ending

Finn Wolfhard opened up about his plans after saying goodbye to his Hawkins family.

The It actor starred as Mike Wheeler in the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

In an interview with Esquire, the Hell of a Summer actor shared that he plans to embark on a new project that is close to his home.

He said that he’s writing a film about the rock band the Replacements with his father, Eric Wolfhard.

Wolfhard said that his father was once a screenwriter in Los Angeles. He grew up around the same time as the band, and he spent his childhood touring America as the youngest person on his cycling team.

Hence, according to him, he didn’t really know how much his father actually understood what he was going through until they started working together.

“Their bassist, Tommy Stinson, started in that band when he was really young—probably eleven years old,” said Wolfhard. “Ultimately, the band had a lot of turmoil and trauma in their lives, and it was not healthy, but there’s something incredibly relatable there—just being a kid in the adult world.”

The Replacements band was formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1979, originally as a punk band that evolved into pioneers of alternative rock.

Despite working with his father and forming a close bond with him, The Ghost Busters: Afterlife actor revealed that he doesn’t know if the film will ever see the light of day.

As of now his hit series Stranger Things finale is streaming on Netflix.