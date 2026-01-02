Lauren Silverman celebrates love and sobriety in New Year post

Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell spent the holiday at their home in Barbados

Lauren Silverman expressed nothing but gratitude as the year came to an end, revealing that she is 'grateful' for her relationship with the music mogul as they head into 2026.

Despite the happy snap, the American socialite and entrepreneur, 48, admitted she finds New Year 'isolating and difficult,' as she has chosen to go sober.

For unversed, the couple are gearing up to tie the knot this year. However, they spent the holiday at their home in Barbados and shared a poolside snap to honour the occasion.

Lauren, who has recently joined Instagram, shared the snap of Simon, 66, who was shirtless and wearing a pair of pale blue board shorts.

The couple looked loved-up as Lauren posed with her arms around the former X Factor boss.

Lauren - who has already legally changed her surname to Cowell cut a stylish figure in a plunging black swimsuit, and matching sarong, and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Sharing a gushing post about Simon, Lauren said: 'Grateful for who I get to stand next to as one year ends and another begins. Happy New Year everyone. May this be an ending that leads to something beautiful.'

However, she did also highlight her struggles at this time of year, as she discussed how hard it can be to be the only person not drinking at celebrations.

Lauren explained: 'This is my second New Year's Eve without alcohol. Sometimes nights like this can feel difficult and isolating.

Especially when you're the only one not drinking on a celebratory night. But it's so worth it. If you're trying, struggling or just thinking about it - I see you. I know how it feels and you've got this.

'Here's to a new year of clarity, presence, strength and feeling good in your own skin. One day at a time.'

Lauren celebrated the first anniversary of her sobriety journey last month, as she reflected on how much her relationships and mental health have improved since quitting booze.