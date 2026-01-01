Dolly Parton shares uplifting New Year wish after a difficult 2025

The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker rings in the New Year with a positive message

Dolly Parton is heading into the New Year with optimism, even after navigating a deeply challenging 2025.

On Wednesday, December 31, the Queen of Country took to Instagram to share a New Year’s message with her fans. Rocking a black blouse with bejeweled shoulder pads, matching gold earrings, and pastel eyeshadow, Parton looked every bit ready to welcome a fresh start.

“Hey it’s Dolly! Can you believe it’s already time to ring in the New Year?” the 79-year-old said in her video message. “As we say goodbye to the old and welcome the new, I want to wish each and every one of you a year filled with happiness and more blessings than you can count,” she continued.

The Jolene hitmaker concluded her message with an uplifting note: “May it be your most wonderful year yet. Happy New Year!”

Parton’s message of positivity comes after a difficult year marked by personal loss. In March, her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, died at age 82.

Months later, Parton addressed concerns about her well-being after cancelling her Las Vegas residency, admitting she struggled to prioritise her health both before and after Dean’s death. While she did not go into detail about specific health issues, she shared that she made the decision to move back home to Tennessee to focus on healing.