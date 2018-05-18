Can't connect right now! retry
FATA Reforms Bill to be tabled in Parliament today

Friday May 18, 2018

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill will be tabled in National Assembly today after being approved by the federal cabinet. Photo: file

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill will be tabled in the National Assembly today after being approved by the federal cabinet a day earlier.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians and their allies to attend today’s session so the treasury benches have an adequate number to ensure the bill's passing.

The government decided to move forward on the issue after taking opposition parties onboard, according to sources.

Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

JUI-F, PKMAP oppose FATA's integration; opposition parties back government for approval of draft bill

On Thursday, the federal cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had approved placement of FATA Reforms Bill in the National Assembly.

Sources had informed Geo News that the federal government has decided to get the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution approved before the incumbent National Assembly completes its term.

The amendment would serve as a means to merge the country's tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

'KP Assembly seats to increase to 147'

The seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly will increase to 147 from the current 126 after its merger with Federally Administered Tribal Areas, according to the proposed 30th Amendment of the Constitution.

KP Assembly seats to increase to 147 after FATA merger: draft bill

National Assembly's Standing Committee for Law and Justice expected to approve the draft bill

The amendment, which would serve as a means to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was approved by the National Assembly's Standing Committee for Law and Justice on Wednesday. 

The general seats of the provincial assembly will increase from 99 to 117, the bills states. Moreover, the seats for women have been increased from 22 to 26, while religious minorities’ seats from three to four.

According to the sub-section of the bill, FATA will be granted 18 general seats, four seats for women and one for the religious minorities.

Moreover, FATA’s 12 seats in National Assembly will be merged in KP Assembly and KP seats will increase from 48 to 60 in the National Assembly

