North Waziristan tribespeople end protest against target killings

A photo of North Waziristan Agency. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The tribal people announced to end their protest against target killings in North Waziristan Agency after successful negotiations with the political administration.

According to the political administration officials, they have decided to patrol the areas along with army personnel, while the latter would also be deployed at all the entry and exit points of the agency.

While speaking about the compensation due to be paid to the repatriated locals, officials said the matter would be solved soon.

The residents of North Waziristan had been protesting since the past five days against target killings of locals.

The protesters were demanding target killings be curbed and security ensured to the tribespeople returning to their homes and villages after their large-scale displacement following military operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists in June 2014.



The tribespeople said they moved to camps and faced hardships on a daily basis only so peace would be restored in North Waziristan, but considered the agency unsafe for them, The News reported.

Recent target killings

A few days back, three people were shot dead in separate incidents in the agency. The target killing incidents took place in Miranshah, Ziraki and Khasukhel in Mir Ali. One of the killed persons was a teacher while another was the son of a former MNA, Maulana Deendar.

Not only target killings, bomb explosions have also been reported with recent incidents being at two schools.

One of the schools was in Khasukhel and the other was situated in Hurmaz areas of the agency.

In April, a wedding ceremony was also targetted with a hand grenade, leaving two dead and 30 others injured.

Moreover, security personnel have also been targetted in bomb explosions.

Locals said they have received pamphlets warning them to close down middle schools in the agency. They also said that armed people have also been spotted roaming in the streets.