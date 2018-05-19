Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 19 2018
KARACHI: All-rounder Shahid Afridi Friday confirmed playing a T20 international for ICC World XI against the West Indies.

Afridi confirmed it via Twitter saying, "I feel strongly to support this as a cricketer & Muslim."

The Pakistani cricketing star said that he is following cent per cent the rehabilitation plan given to him by his doctor.

"My Allah recommends to help people in need with all the power I have," Afridi said further in his tweet.

Previously, a few media reports raised suspicions over Afridi's participation in the match due to his injury.

Apart from Afridi, Shoaib Malik would also be a part of the ICC World XI.

The T20I to help affectees of hurricanes Irma and Maria will be played between the ICC World XI and the West Indies at the Lord's on May 31.

English captain Eoin Morgan will lead the World XI. Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera has also confirmed his participation in the match.

