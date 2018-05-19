Can't connect right now! retry
No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

Saturday May 19, 2018

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said Palestine and Kashmir disputes need to be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Addressing a debate at the UN, Lodhi said, "Selectivity in the implementation of its resolutions and decisions, especially on long-standing disputes, notably Palestine and Kashmir, must end." 

She also emphasised that the UNSC should be more consistent and unbiased in its actions, adding that there can be no peace without justice. 

Lodhi also remarked that the world today is hardly at peace as longstanding disputes fester and people are denied their rights. 

"Every time the council fails to address these omissions and breaches, it compromises the 'moral' authority of its decisions that are otherwise, legally-binding," she added.

The ambassador further said that the UN should reflect an organisation that is democratic, representative, accountable, transparent and efficient.

