Selena Gomez opens up about skin condition after blunt comment

Selena Gomez gives candid update on skin condition

Selena Gomez continues to keep it real with her fans after a blunt remark about her appearance.

Benny Blanco's wife took to Instagram Stories December 16 and addressed a follower's question about how she shaves her moustache.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared in the makeup free video, "someone made me laugh because they asked me, 'how do you shave your mustache.'"

Gomez clarified that the shadow visible above her lip was not facial hair but melasma which is a skin condition that causes dark pigmentation, often triggered by sun exposure.

“It’s my melasma,” Gomez said directly to the camera. “I take care of it and treat it, but yeah it’s there."

"I totally get it. It’s from the sun.”

She used the moment to underscore the importance of sunscreen.

Gomez previously shared about her skincare in Vogue's Beauty Secrets episode.

"I notice when I get stressed or something I break out more or I get lazy with my routine so I feel like it's just become a part of it. And I just deal with whatever I got that day," shared Taylor Swift's friend.

"When you are taking care of your skin you are taking care of your body and your mind and your soul just because I think it's all connected." she shared, adding that her lupus diagnosis makes skin protection even more critical.