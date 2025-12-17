 
Billie Eilish marks departure from her usual look

Billie Eilish turns 24 on December 18

Geo News Digital Desk
December 17, 2025

Billie Eilish sent fans into frenzy with her recent appearance that is in a stark contrast to her usual outlook.

The 23-year-old known for her oversized streetwear ditched the old look as she prepares for the holiday season.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram Story shared by her friend, who is a musician, Lucy Healey.

Eilish showed off a plunging navy-and-white polka-dot tank top in the recent social media post.

She paired the top with jeans and a simple pendant necklace, posing in a cozy kitchen while slipping from a milk bottle.

Her baggy silhouettes defined her early career, but this is not the first time she has experimented with a feminine style.

Back in her Happier Than Ever era, Eilish embraced pinup-inspired looks and platinum blond hair.

She even attended the Met Gala red carpet in 2024 in a peach Oscar de la Renta gown.

However, she has been honest about why she often prefers loose-fitting clothes.

“I was wearing all these baggy clothes, and it was my style, but at the same time, it was how I could feel comfortable in my body and not feel tied to how my body looks,” she told Complex in 2024 about her choice during her rise to fame.

