Billie Eilish marks departure from her usual look

Billie Eilish sent fans into frenzy with her recent appearance that is in a stark contrast to her usual outlook.

The 23-year-old known for her oversized streetwear ditched the old look as she prepares for the holiday season.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram Story shared by her friend, who is a musician, Lucy Healey.

Eilish showed off a plunging navy-and-white polka-dot tank top in the recent social media post.

She paired the top with jeans and a simple pendant necklace, posing in a cozy kitchen while slipping from a milk bottle.

Her baggy silhouettes defined her early career, but this is not the first time she has experimented with a feminine style.

Back in her Happier Than Ever era, Eilish embraced pinup-inspired looks and platinum blond hair.

She even attended the Met Gala red carpet in 2024 in a peach Oscar de la Renta gown.

However, she has been honest about why she often prefers loose-fitting clothes.

“I was wearing all these baggy clothes, and it was my style, but at the same time, it was how I could feel comfortable in my body and not feel tied to how my body looks,” she told Complex in 2024 about her choice during her rise to fame.