Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spark rumours only after three months of marriage

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have found themselves under renewed social media scrutiny following a viral moment that sparked fresh speculation about their relationship.

The couple, who got married in September 2025, had initially been praised by fans for their close bond.

However, in the months after their wedding, several videos began circulating online, with some fans claiming Blanco appeared less affectionate toward Gomez than before.

Just as online chatter began to slow down, the conversation flared up again after the couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game on December 1.

While stopping to greet fans and pose for photos, Gomez reached out her hand to Blanco. He hesitated briefly before taking it, a moment that quickly went viral and reignited rumours about possible tension.

Fans also revisited earlier clips, pointing out what they described as distant body language or subtle changes in Blanco’s behavior. On social media, these small gestures were closely analysed, with users offering different interpretations and fueling further speculation.

Despite the online theories, Gomez and Blanco appeared to quietly push back against the rumours.

The couple recently shared a festive Christmas video together, signaling that they are in a good place and looking forward to celebrating the holiday season.

While brief public moments continue to be dissected online, the pair seem focused on enjoying time together and closing out the year on a positive note, regardless of outside noise.