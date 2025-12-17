'Monster: The Ed Gein' actor Charlie Hunnam unveils his unfulfilled 'ambition'

Charlie Hunnam makes surprising confession about his career

Monster: The Ed Gein Story actor Charlie Hunnam has revealed a rare insight about his career.

Despite having a successful acting occupation, there is still an unfulfilled ambition that the actor holds.

He has been a part of many renowned projects like Sons of Anarchy, The Lost City of Z, Green Street, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and many more.

What many people might not know is that Charlie initially wanted to become a director, but life took an unexpected turn after an early acting role pushed him far away from filmmaking.

While speaking on the Prestige Junkie podcast, the 45-year-old actor opened, “I went to film school wanting to be a writer/director.”

He admitted to spending his entire youth watching film and thinking about film and storytelling”. He always thought of becoming a director.

Hunnam’s initial role in children’s long running TV series Byker Grove led to getting himself an agent.

The Gentlemen actor stated, "By the time I was 18, just about to turn 19, I’d already moved to America and was pursuing acting as a career. And here we are, like 27 years later, I’m still a frustrated writer-director.”