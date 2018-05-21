Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 21 2018
By
AFP

'Deadpool 2' surges to box office lead

By
AFP

Monday May 21, 2018

The movie features Reynolds playing the foul-mouthed title character as he forms an X-Force team to protect a young mutant from the evil Cable

LOS ANGELES: Another weekend, another $100-million-plus superhero opening: This time it was 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2, with an estimated $125-million take in North American theatres and a huge debut overseas, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The Marvel Comics film netted $176 million abroad, the biggest foreign debut ever for an R-rated title, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie features Ryan Reynolds playing the foul-mouthed and irreverent title character as he forms an X-Force team to protect a young mutant from the evil Cable (Josh Brolin).

For an uber-bad guy, Brolin is having a very good week. He also plays world-destroying villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which led North American ticket sales before Deadpool bumped it off.

Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York, US, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Files

Still packing a decent punch, Avengers — starring Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth — took in $28.7 million over the three-day weekend, pushing its global take past $1.8 billion.

Third in theatres was Paramount's new rom-com Book Club, at $12.5 million. The film stars Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen as ageing friends who decide to read the steamy Fifty Shades of Grey and find it, um, expanding their literary and personal horizons.

In fourth was Life of the Party, a Warner Bros. comedy, at $7.7 million. Melissa McCarthy, who co-wrote the script with director Ben Falcone, plays a newly-divorced mother who returns to college, only to find herself in class with her (deeply embarrassed) daughter.

And in fifth was Universal's thriller Breaking In, at $6.5 million. Review website Rotten Tomatoes dismissed the film as a "disposable action thriller" but praised Gabrielle Union's performance as a mother trying to protect her children from hostage-takers.

A weekend surprise (see below) was Magnolia's RBG, about US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feisty 85-year-old, with unusually strong ticket sales for a documentary.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

1. Show Dogs ($6 million)

2. Overboard ($4.7 million)

3. A Quiet Place ($4 million)

4. Rampage ($1.5 million)

5. RBG ($1.3 million)

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Official photos of royal wedding released

Official photos of royal wedding released

 Updated 6 hours ago
Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

Priyanka pens heartfelt letter to Meghan after royal wedding

 Updated 8 hours ago
PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

 Updated 15 hours ago
Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Virat Kohli says wife Anushka Sharma is the ‘captain’ off-field

Updated 16 hours ago
Japanese film 'Shoplifters' wins top prize at Cannes film festival

Japanese film 'Shoplifters' wins top prize at Cannes film festival

 Updated 2 days ago
In pictures: Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars at the royal wedding

In pictures: Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars at the royal wedding

Updated 2 days ago
Syrian refugee boy stands out at Cannes 2018

Syrian refugee boy stands out at Cannes 2018

 Updated 2 days ago
Royal wedding: Meghan Markle’s veil features flower from Pakistan

Royal wedding: Meghan Markle’s veil features flower from Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Prince Harry gets emotional, wipes tears at his wedding

Prince Harry gets emotional, wipes tears at his wedding

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM