Luke Evans opens up about his Broadway debut in 'The Rocky Horror Show'

Luke Evans got candid about his long-awaited Broadway debut next spring in The Rocky Horror Show.

He will step into the iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

The 46-year-old told People he never imagined his Broadway debut would involve 'stilettos and fishnets.'

"I've always wanted to do Broadway, I just didn't think I would be in stilettos and fishnets," he shared with outlet with a laugh.

"I just didn't think it would be, but it is, and that is going to be me, and I am very excited about it."

He mentioned it to the outlet during an event by BDXY and Jack Morgan's Chrome Horse Society Tequila that he is thrilled to embrace the flamboyant character made famous by Tim Curry in the 1975 film adaptation.

"It's a role I am very, very aware of," he shared.

"Culturally, it's been part of all our lives. You can't get away from the music. Everybody knows at least one song from the show, and so to bring it to life, my version of Frank-N-Furter — which will be different and unique — is special, and doing it on a Broadway stage at Studio 54... "

"It's like the most perfect thing for this show, which is about fluidity and a feeling of 'don't dream it, be it, be yourself, whatever you are.' To do it in a place where hedonism was the norm, I think it's just like the perfect home for it," Evans said.

The production will be directed by Sam Pinkleton who won the 2025 Tony Award for directing Oh, Mary!

Evans praised Pinkleton as a 'visionary' and said he feels honoured to collaborate with him.

The limited-run production will begin previews at Studio 54 on March 26, 2026.

The official opening will be soon after and is scheduled to close on June 21, 2026.