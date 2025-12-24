Daniel Curtis Lee helps ex-Nickelodeon costar Tylor Chase amid homelessness

Daniel Curtis Lee played Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook on the hit 2000s sitcom

Daniel Curtis Lee is stepping in to help his former Nickelodeon costar Tylor Chase, who has been struggling with homelessness.

Lee and Chase both starred in the hit 2000s sitcom, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Unfortunately, life hasn’t been too kind to Chase, who was recently spotted by a fan in a grim condition in the streets of California. The viral video, posted over the weekend, managed to reach the right people, including Lee and Mighty Ducks actor Shaun Weiss.

“A lot of you guys are concerned about Tylor Chase this holiday season, and I just wanted to give you an update.,” Lee, 34, said in an Instagram video.

He explained that Weiss first tried to get Chase into a hospital, but Chase backed out. Later, Lee was able to secure a hotel room for Chase while working with others on longer-term assistance.

Lee shared clips of the two reconnecting over pizza before heading to a hotel, where Lee explained he planned to stay involved as next steps were explored.

In another video, Lee explained that staying in contact has been challenging. “He'll have a phone one day and then maybe not the next,” he explained.

Lee said he was looking into forming a trust for donations and researching rehabilitation programs that could help Chase get back on his feet.