Blac Chyna shuts down Rob Kardashian reunion rumours after bold claim

Blac Chyna hinted at getting back together with Rob Kardashian earlier this year

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s reunion plans seem to have fallen through, as they have gone their separate ways after fueling speculations.

The 37-year-old model, also known as Angela White, took to Instagram and shared a post clarifying her relationship status.

“Guess who’s ending the year single,” Chyna wrote atop a picture of herself posing in a fur coat, and wrote, “You knew it, You and I” in the caption.

The social media post seemed to answer the questions surrounding her reconciliation rumours with Rob, with whom she shares daughter Dream.

The two co-parent their daughter, who is now nine, after they split in 2017.

They fueled the flames of reunion rumours this year after Chyna tagged Rob in an Instagram post, with the caption, “This love is forever @robkardashianofficial.”

The media personality later addressed the rumours in an interview, saying, “Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow. And if God be, then it will be something,” adding, “He’s my person.”

However, things have not worked out this time either.