 
Geo News

Blac Chyna shuts down Rob Kardashian reunion rumours after bold claim

Blac Chyna hinted at getting back together with Rob Kardashian earlier this year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Blac Chyna hinted at getting back together with Rob Kardashian earlier this year
Blac Chyna hinted at getting back together with Rob Kardashian earlier this year

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s reunion plans seem to have fallen through, as they have gone their separate ways after fueling speculations.

The 37-year-old model, also known as Angela White, took to Instagram and shared a post clarifying her relationship status.

“Guess who’s ending the year single,” Chyna wrote atop a picture of herself posing in a fur coat, and wrote, “You knew it, You and I” in the caption.

The social media post seemed to answer the questions surrounding her reconciliation rumours with Rob, with whom she shares daughter Dream.

Blac Chyna shuts down Rob Kardashian reunion rumours after bold claim

The two co-parent their daughter, who is now nine, after they split in 2017.

They fueled the flames of reunion rumours this year after Chyna tagged Rob in an Instagram post, with the caption, “This love is forever @robkardashianofficial.”

The media personality later addressed the rumours in an interview, saying, “Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow. And if God be, then it will be something,” adding, “He’s my person.”

However, things have not worked out this time either.

More From Entertainment

Chevy Chase got 'hurt by exclusion from 'SNL' 50th anniversary special
Chevy Chase got 'hurt by exclusion from 'SNL' 50th anniversary special
'The Night Manager' director reveals bombshell claims about Hugh Laurie
'The Night Manager' director reveals bombshell claims about Hugh Laurie
Captain America's return to 'Avengers' linked to Doctor Doom's evil plot? video
Captain America's return to 'Avengers' linked to Doctor Doom's evil plot?
Alec Baldwin opens up about health struggles after 'Rust' tragedy
Alec Baldwin opens up about health struggles after 'Rust' tragedy
King Charles calls Andrew to 'restore' old royal perks
King Charles calls Andrew to 'restore' old royal perks
Kylie Jenner's makeup video sparks fans concern over changed appearance
Kylie Jenner's makeup video sparks fans concern over changed appearance