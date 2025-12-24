'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' first look shows Thomas Shelby comeback

Cillian Murphy returns as an older version of Thomas Shelby in the upcoming movie

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man released the first teaser for fans, which teases the return of Cillian Murphy’s character, Thomas Shelby.

While the famed gangster seemed to have left his old life behind in the ending of the series, the first look into the movie shows him contemplating his return.

The spin-off movie is set during the Second World War, which implies that the entire Britain is on the verge of collapse, and that Tommy’s legacy needs him to break out of his isolation and protect the Shelby Company.

The trailer shows Tommy hearing his dead wife, Grace Shelby’s voice, calling him out, saying, “you’ve got to come back,” and the scene switches to him walking out of his self-imposed exile.

The Netflix movie is set to be released on March 6, 2026, in select theatres and available for streaming on March 20.

Following the movie, the show creators have signed a deal for two six-part sequels, which will be centred around the new generation of the Shelby family.