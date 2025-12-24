 
Taylor Momsen slips back into her Cindy Lou Who costume from 'The Grinch'

Taylor Momsen was only eight years old when she portrayed Cindy opposite Jim Carrey's Grinch

The singer re-wears her original costume from How the Grinch Stole Christmas 25 years later
Taylor Momsen still fits into her Cindy Lou Who costume from How the Grinch Stole Christmas 25 years later.

On Sunday, December 21, the actress and singer shared an Instagram video of her trying on and doing a photoshoot in the original costume from the hit 2000 film, which starred Jim Carrey as the Grinch. Momsen was just eight years old when she starred as the adorable Whovian who befriended the Grinch.

Now 32, Momsen shared behind-the-scenes clips of herself carefully squeezing into the gingham dress with the help of an assistant. She layered the look over a tulle skirt for volume and slowly worked her arms into the puffy sleeves.

“I’m a little jacked,” she joked as she struggled to get comfortable. When her assistant suggested a seamstress open the sleeve and restore it later, Momsen replied, “Possibly.”

Once fully glammed, Momsen completed the look with a red cape trimmed in white fur and black combat boots, putting a modern edge on the nostalgic outfit.

“Yes…that is my real Cindy costume from the Grinch movie,” she wrote in the caption. “25 years later…it still (kind of) fits… what a surreal holiday season #whereareyouchristmas.”

The moment came shortly after Momsen revisited Cindy Lou Who musically as well, releasing a new (rock) version of Where Are You Christmas? with her band, The Pretty Reckless.

