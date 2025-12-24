Chevy Chase got 'hurt by exclusion from 'SNL' 50th anniversary special

Chevy Chase opens up about exclusion from 'SNL' 50th anniversary special

Chevy Chase finally broke silence about being left out of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration earlier this year.

In CNN Films’ forthcoming documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, the 82-year-old actor and original cast member admitted it left him 'hurt'.

Chase revealed that he expected to be on stage alongside fellow alumni Garrett Morris and Laraine Newman during the February special.

"Well, it was kind of upsetting actually," he said.

"This is probably the first time I'm saying it. But I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all the other actors. When Garrett [Morris] and Laraine [Newman] went on the stage there, I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?"

Chase, who anchored the show’s first Weekend Update segment in 1975, questioned why Bill Murray was included while he was not.

He said he even texted creator Lorne Michaels about the omission.

Though he later retracted the message but still insisted “somebody’s made a bad mistake there.”

"I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne and then took it back," Chase said.

"I said, 'Okay, I take it back, silly.' But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there. I don't know who it was, but somebody made a mistake. They should've had me on that stage. It hurt."

Chase run on SNL continued from its 1975 debut until midway through its second season in 1976.