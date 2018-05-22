Pakistan to host Asian Team Snooker and 6-Red Championship 2019

Pakistan has been awarded the eighth Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) Asian Team Event and 6-Red Snooker Championships 2019 during a general meeting held recently in Iran.



According to Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) president Munawwar Hussain Shaikh, Pakistan had tabled the bid to host the events during the 34th Asian Snooker Championship.

Shaikh said the bid was unanimously approved by the ACBS Board and member countries giving Pakistan the hosting rights for April next year in Karachi.

Details for next year's event are yet to be released. Pakistan last hosted the event in 2014.

Last year, Pakistan's Muhammad Sajjad won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.