PML-N leaders respond to PTI's 'incoherent, incomplete' 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held a press conference on Tuesday to respond to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's "incoherent and incomplete" 100-day plan.



Addressing the press conference, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, "As the country enters the next electoral phase, the issue is not of 100 days but the next 1,825 days."

Lashing out at the Imran Khan-led PTI, Iqbal said, "One is a presentation party and the other is a performance party and Pakistan cannot be won through presentations but through performance."

Criticising the PTI further, the interior minister said, "Imran’s 100-day plan not based on reality and is incoherent and incomplete."

"The party is mocking the people," he further said.

"Imran had also presented a 90-day plan for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 but the plan never materialised," Iqbal further took a dig at PTI.

"PTI did nothing in KP in the last five years," he added.

Taking a hit at Imran once again, Iqbal said, "Imran is all talk and no action. You can make him do as many speeches as you like but the results are zero."

The interior minister further said that the nation will decide in the upcoming general election regarding which party performed in the last five years.

Speaking about PML-N's performance in the last five years, the interior minister said, "Energy, economy, education and elimination of extremism were major issues in 2013."



"Economy grew the most in 13 years during our five-year tenure," Iqbal further said.

"We produced additional 10,000MW of electricity and broke the backbone of terrorists," he added.

We solved Pakistan’s issues and fulfilled all promises made, he assured.

"Today, Pakistan is strong and secure as compared to 2013," the interior minister continued. "Terrorism and energy are not among issues faced by Pakistan today."

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game-changer and we turned that dream into reality in three years," he said.

Iqbal continued, "I ask people to visit Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar for a day each and decide for themselves which party delivered during the last five years."

Further addressing the press conference, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail delved into financial details of PTI's 100-day plan.

PTI's 100-day plan will cost Rs1.6 trillion more and they have not said how they will get this money, Ismail said.

"Someone should ask Khan Sb where he will get Rs1.6 trillion from to fulfill his plan," the finance minister added.

On Monday, a news conference of PML-N leaders to respond to PTI’s 100-day plan was postponed.

PTI on Sunday presented a 100-day plan that the leaders said they would implement if their party comes into power.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and former secretary general Jahangir Tareen presented parts of the agenda at an event in the federal capital.

During the event, PTI leakers spoke about the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creation of South Punjab province and giving greater authority to the government in Balochistan, as a part of their 100-day plan.

While speaking about economic growth, Umar said they would create 10 million jobs within five years if their party comes to power. He said the party would promote the manufacturing industry and pave way for growth of small and medium enterprises. Umar also promised they would turn government guest houses into hotels and open them for tourists. Besides, he added, five million houses would also be constructed for the homeless population of the country.

Also part of PTI’s agenda would be the improvement in agriculture sector of the country, promised Tareen. He said their party would take measures to make agriculture profitable for farmers. Tareen added they would also provide financial help to farmers so that they could become self-sufficient.