Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence was not target of firing: sources

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan last month on April 15. Photo: File 
 

LAHORE: A forensic report of the firing incident at Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence revealed that the judge's residence was not the target of the firing, sources informed Geo News

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan last month on April 15. 

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident received the forensic report earlier today, which said two bullets landed in the house following aerial firing, said sources. 

The bullets found at Justice Ahsan's house were fired using a 9mm pistol, forensic sources said, adding that a 9mm pistol cannot effectively target at a 50m-range. 

JIT to probe firing at SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan's residence

Police issue initial investigation report of firing incidents on Ahsan's residence

The bullet from the 9mm pistol can only reach a distance up to 2.5 kilometres. The aerial firing was conducted at night before the bullets were found, sources added. 

The law enforcement agencies had probed individuals in  Liaquatabad regarding the aerial firing, sources in the police said. The JIT probing into the firing incident had also viewed the footage of cameras installed in the vicinity of the judge's house. 

Authorities stated that the police had seized the pistol used for aerial firing and sent to the forensic laboratory. 

