Saturday May 26 2018
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Pakistan team is united under Sarfraz’s captaincy: PCB chief

Saturday May 26, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said the Pakistan cricket team is united under Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy.

Speaking to media during Pakistan-England first Test at Lord’s, Sethi commended remarkable performance of Pakistani bowlers in the first innings.

Brushing aside rumours regarding grouping in the team, he said the team is united under Sarfraz and Mickey Arthur’s leadership.

Talking to 'Score' about the use of smart watch on playing field, the PCB chief said even the ICC anti-corruption officer had no knowledge of the rule, however, Pakistani players were informed later to not use smart watch on the field.

He expressed happiness over responsible cricket being played by Pakistan team at Lord’s.

About tour to Zimbabwe, Sethi said that it will take place as scheduled, adding that certain issues are yet to be sorted out relating to team's engagements in UAE, which include dates for the T10 league.

He added that the centrally contracted players would possibly not be available for the league, due to Pakistan tour of South Africa.

