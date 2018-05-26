Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
OMOmaima Malik

Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

By
OMOmaima Malik

Saturday May 26, 2018

KARACHI: Divorced or widowed women from minority communities in Sindh now have the right to marry six months after separation from their spouse or his demise as the provincial assembly has passed Sindh Hindu Marriage Amendment Bill, 2018.

Under the bill, women who are in a strained marriage can file for separation. It allows men and women to make a mutual decision on separation. However, the bill states that even in case of separation, the man would have to provide for the children.

Prior to the passage of the bill, divorced or widowed women from the minority communities in Sindh were not legally allowed a second marriage.

The amended bill that was passed Friday has also prohibited bigamy.

It states that a person cannot get married for the second time while their first spouse still lives with them.

“Any marriage solemnised after the commencement of this act is void if at the date of such marriage either party had a spouse living,” reads clause 18 of the bill.

Anyone marrying without informing or by lying to their spouse would be sentenced to a six-month jail term or a fine of Rs5,000 or both, states the bill.

Moreover, the bill also touches upon the most pressing issue i.e. of early marriages faced by the minorities in Pakistan, mainly Hindus living in Sindh.

According to the amended law, the minimum age for bride and groom should be 18 years.

During the past few years, a number of marriage-related issues have been reported from the Hindu community, mainly from Sindh as the province houses their majority. Since there was no law in place to deal with them, jirgas and panchayat would announce a decision, without considering the rights of women, children and their livelihood, in most cases.

The bill on Hindu marriage was passed in Sindh for the first time in 2016. It was the first such legislation that allows Hindu marriages to be registered, giving them validity in the province.

The Sindh Hindus Marriage Bill, 2016 also specified the procedure and conditions for marriages in the minority communities, providing them with legal cover.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Updated 9 minutes ago
Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

 Updated 7 hours ago
Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM