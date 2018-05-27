Sting video shows ex-Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza in presence of alleged spot-fixers

The recent pitch-fixing allegations involving two Sri Lankans and a former cricketer from Mumbai now have another player added to the ranks.



Former Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza has been caught on camera in a sting operation by news channel Al Jazeera in the presence of another man talking about facilitating spot-fixing in T20 tournaments.

As noted by ESPNcricinfo, Raza can be seen seated in the chair adjacent to Robin Morris, a former professional cricketer from Mumbai. Raza, however, does not partake in the conversation between Morris and the undercover reporter.

Hasan Raza, pictured in 2006. Photo: AFP

Raza and Morris both played for Mumbai Champs, a team that was part of the now-defunct Indian Cricket League between 2007-08.

In the video, part of a broader investigative documentary the channel will air from Sunday, Morris talks about setting up a T20 tournament for the purposes of spot-fixing and betting. He says that no A-grade players will be involved, but that he can bring in B, C, and D grade players. He talks of taking such tournaments from Dubai, to Hong Kong, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.



Al Jazeera said Raza did not respond to its allegations, while Morris "denies any wrongdoing" and said the channel invited him "to audition for, and act in, a commercial movie 'for public entertainment'."



The advance report earlier said two Sri Lankans and a former Indian player were caught discussing how to rig England's opening Test against Sri Lanka in November this year.



The London-based Daily Telegraph said late Friday that the Al Jazeera footage seen by the newspaper featured Robin Morris, Tharindu Mendis, a player from Colombo, and Tharanga Indika, an assistant manager at Galle International Stadium.



The newspaper reported that the footage showed the men talking about doctoring pitches during a meeting with an undercover reporter.

The men were reportedly discussing ways to prepare the pitch to ensure that the first Test at the Galle ground would not end in a draw and would yield a result in less than four days.

Such tactics would allow those involved to profit dishonestly from placing bets against that outcome with unsuspecting bookmakers.

On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said it was investigating the 'wicket-fixing' allegations. The governing body said it took the allegations reported in the documentary “very seriously” and urged “all evidence and supporting material” to be shared with the investigators.