Monday May 28 2018
Provincial governments take steps to finalise interim CMs

Monday May 28, 2018

While the discussion over caretaker prime minister has resulted in an impasse between federal government and opposition, the provincial governments have taken measures to appoint interim chief ministers before the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz completes its tenure on May 31. 

Representatives of government and opposition in Sindh are expected to hold a meeting to discuss the issue today. In this regard, Chief Minister SindhMurad Ali Shah will meet Sindh Assembly opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was expected to hold a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed but it was postponed to a later date. 

No name finalised for KP caretaker CM: Khattak

On the other hand, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak remarked Sunday that no name had been finalised for the office of caretaker chief minister of the province.

He rejected the allegations that a business tycoon had bribed the chief minister and opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for finalising his name as the caretaker chief minister.

Khattak was responding to reports that Manzoor Afridi has been appointed as the caretaker chief minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the news emerged, the rival political parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National party had rejected the candidate and alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) of corruption. 

Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP

His name was suggested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government

PPP's Nafeesa Shah remarked that Afridi has ruined his reputation after meeting up with Imran Khan. “Manzoor Afridi is a donor of JUI-F, while his brother Senator Ayub Afridi is a donor of PTI. This is the real face of Imran Khan and Fazlur Rehman’s politics.”

ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain alleged that the interim CM belongs to both PTI and JUI-F. “This is pre-poll rigging,” he said, adding that free and fair elections are not possible if Afridi is overseeing them.

On the other hand, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the name of Manzoor Afridi was given by the opposition. “The CM has just given the approval,” he added. 

Balochistan yet to reach consensus

The government and opposition failed to reach consensus over name of an interim chief minister for Balochistan, even at the third meeting held Sunday.

Balochistan govt, opposition yet to reach consensus over interim CM

Provincial government, opposition did not reach consensus even at third meeting

The meeting to finalise a caretaker chief minister was held between Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal.

During the first meeting, government and opposition proposed eight names each. Out of the 16 names, five were shortlisted. The government recommended Alauddin Marri, Minister for Environment Prince Ahmed Ali, and former senator Kamran Murtaza for the interim chief minister while the opposition suggested former ambassador Qazi Ashraf and former speaker Aslam Bhotani.

The matter is expected to be sent to a parliamentary committee. 

