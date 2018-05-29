Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 29 2018
AFP

Roseanne Barr apologises for 'joke' decried as racist, quits Twitter

AFP

Tuesday May 29, 2018

In this file photo taken on March 23, 2018 actress/executive producer Roseanne Barr attends The Roseanne Series Premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. The US television sitcom star apologized May 29, 2018 for what she called a "bad joke" on Twitter that was widely decried as racist. — AFP

LOS ANGELES: US television sitcom star Roseanne Barr apologised on Tuesday for what she called a "bad joke" on Twitter that was widely decried as racist.

Barr issued the apology to Valerie Jarrett after making a crude reference on Twitter to the African-American former senior advisor to president Barack Obama.

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj," tweeted Barr, star of the newly revived ABC TV comedy "Roseanne."

After a barrage of criticism on social media, Barr deleted the tweet, apologised and then said she was leaving Twitter.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," Barr tweeted. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste."

"I apologise. I am now leaving Twitter," she said.

Barr's 1988-97 hit show "Roseanne" returned to the air this year with her as a Trump-supporting character.

The show is a rare depiction of working-class life on US television and also of Trump supporters, who have been largely ignored by Hollywood.

Barr is also an outspoken backer of President Donald Trump in real life and frequently voices her support for him on Twitter.

The revival of "Roseanne" received good ratings and was recently renewed for a second season.

African-American comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the show, announced Tuesday she would not be returning to the show.

Campaigns were also being launched on social media to pressure advertisers to drop their support of the show.

