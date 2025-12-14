Amy Schumer earns praise for courage amid Chris Fisher divorce

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer announced their split after longstanding speculations

Amy Schumer has found a strong support system while she goes through her divorce from Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage.

The 44-year-old comedian announced the couple’s decision via Instagram earlier this week, clarifying that there is no bad blood between the estranged couple and they will stay a strong family for their six-year-old son, Gene David.

The Snatched star’s post was met with much support from her Hollywood friends, who sent their love her way, through the comments.

Sharon Stone, 67, showed her support by sending clapping emojis, while Olivia Munn, Debra Messing, Leslie Mann, Linda Evangelista, and more added red hearts in the comments.

Sophia Bush, who recently went through her own divorce from Grant Hughes, penned, “It’s so damn hard without having it be hard for the world to see… so when the world sees I’ll just say be extra gentle with yourself. All love.”

Gayle King praised the actress for her courage by writing, “Amy been there never easy.., Only YOU could make THIS announcement w/humor & love …. Wishing you BOTH the very best.”

The split announcement was not much of a shocking news, since the couple had been battling estrangement rumours for a while, but insiders revealed that they had been finalising a few things before making it official, and made the decision amicably.