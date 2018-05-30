Teenager killed by Dolphin force: New video shows suspects were unarmed

Can't connect right now! retry
LAHORE: A video that surfaced a day after a teenager was killed in an alleged crossfire between the Dolphin Force and 'suspects' confirmed the latter were unarmed. 

A 14-year-old passerby Atif was killed on Tuesday as Dolphin Force personnel and suspects exchanged fire in Lahore’s Shadbagh area. 

The security personnel can be seen assaulting and abusing the citizens in a video that surfaced a day after a teenager was killed in an alleged crossfire between the Dolphin Force and 'suspects'. Photo: Geo News
 

The video — that surfaced today — shows the 'suspects' who were in a car apologized to the members of the Dolphin Force. The security personnel can be seen assaulting and abusing the citizens. 

The individuals in the car are later asked by the Dolphin Force to lie down on the road, with the latter seen pointing weapons at them. 

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident does not name the members of Dolphin Force. 

SP Dolphin Force Nadeem Khokhar had earlier said that five suspects were arrested after the security force had chased the accused who were in a car. 

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident had shown two Dolphin Force personnel on a motorbike chasing suspects in a car. Further, one of the personnel was also seen firing at the car they were chasing. 

“The suspects belong to Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Lahore and had rented a car to facilitate them in committing crimes in Lahore,” Khokhar had said.

“When police tried to stop them, they fired at them leading to an exchange of fire which resulted in the death of a teenager,” SP Khokhar had said.

