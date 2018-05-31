Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi man arrested for reported sexual assault of adopted daughter

Thursday May 31, 2018

Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Another case of sexual assault of a minor surfaced, this time in Kalakot locality of the city's Lyari area early Thursday morning, Geo News reported.

According to police, the suspect — the adopted father of the minor — who reportedly assaulted the young girl has been arrested.

The accused was arrested from his residence in Lyari after he uploaded a video on social media in which he can be seen asking the young girl to lick his feet. 

The suspect can also be seen assaulting his adopted daughter in the video.

After the video surfaced on social media, residents of the area took it upon themselves to serve justice and started to beat him up. 

The police arrived shortly after and arrested the suspect. However, in the process of dispersing the crowd, the police resorted to aerial firing due to which another man was injured. 

A case was registered against the suspect in the city’s Kalakot Police Station.

According to the police, the suspect had adopted his sister-in-law’s daughter. 

Earlier this year, the police had arrested, a man named Tanveer for allegedly assaulted a six-year-old boy in a bakery on January 8.

In another incident, a 10-year-old boy who went missing was returned home by his alleged kidnapper. According to the child’s uncle, an unknown man lured the minor into going with him by offering to buy him candy.

