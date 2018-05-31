Team performing as per expectation but still has ‘a lot to learn’: Sarfraz

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. Photo: File

LEEDS: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said on Thursday that even though the team is performing as per expectations but it still has ‘a lot to learn’.



Pakistan head into the second test 1-0 up, after beating England by nine wickets in the first test. The second test is starting on June 1 at Leeds.

“It’s a good sign that our team is performing as per expectations in all three departments. But we have a lot to learn even then and have to accomplish a lot,” the Pakistani skipper said while speaking to journalists at Headingley.

Ahmed confirmed that middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin has been chosen over opener Fakhar Zaman to replace injured Babar Azam for the second test.

Sarfaraz said that the team practiced in an open field on Wednesday and refrained from issuing a comment on the pitch condition.