Thursday May 31 2018
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Team performing as per expectation but still has ‘a lot to learn’: Sarfraz

Syed Yahya Hussaini

Thursday May 31, 2018

 Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. Photo: File 

LEEDS: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said on Thursday that even though the team is performing as per expectations but it still has ‘a lot to learn’.

Pakistan head into the second test 1-0 up, after beating England by nine wickets in the first test. The second test is starting on June 1 at Leeds.

“It’s a good sign that our team is performing as per expectations in all three departments. But we have a lot to learn even then and have to accomplish a lot,” the Pakistani skipper said while speaking to journalists at Headingley.

Usman Salahuddin to replace injured Babar Azam in second Test

Azam was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after a fracture on his left hand

Ahmed confirmed that middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin has been chosen over opener Fakhar Zaman to replace injured Babar Azam for the second test.

Sarfaraz said that the team practiced in an open field on Wednesday and refrained from issuing a comment on the pitch condition. 

