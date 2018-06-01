Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
APP

PM Abbasi chairs farewell cabinet meeting

By
APP

Friday Jun 01, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presides over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday May 29, 2018. — APP FILE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday chaired the farewell meeting of the federal cabinet, just hours ahead of his government's completion of five-year term.

Held at the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting started with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran which later took up the routine agenda items and made various decisions concerning different divisions and sectors.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, Economic Coordination Committee and Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases.

The federal cabinet accorded approval to sign agreements of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation during the Heads of State Meeting at Qingdao, China to be held on June 9 and 10, 2018. It also approved appointments of chairman (BPS-21) of Drug Court Balochistan, Quetta and of member (engineering) in Capital Development Authority, Islamabad.

The meeting gave a go-ahead for the placement of University of Islamabad Bill, 2017 before Parliament and appointment of auditors for Financial Year ending on June 30, 2018 in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The cabinet nodded to the establishment of Public Private Partnership Authority besides the amendment in Rules of Business, 1973 in Pursuance of cabinet decision in case no. 249/17/2018.

The meeting, while discussing the paucity of water for Kharif season crops, approved a proposal for provision of power to the farmers operating tube-wells at a flat rate for next three months.

It nominated Sher Afgan Khan as member of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited's board of directors.

Reforms package for the purpose of transforming Kashmir Council into an advisory body, as decided by the National Security Committee, was also presented before the cabinet on Thursday. The meeting accorded approval for tabling of the reforms bill before the AJK Legislative Assembly.

It approved reduction in regulatory duty on export of copper scrap from 25 to 15 per cent. The federal cabinet also decided to re-impose regulatory duty on import of cotton with effect from July 15, 2018.

The meeting also approved recommendations of a committee constituted by it earlier regarding LNG Terminals at Port Qasim and referred the matter to the board of directors of Port Qasim Authority for further consideration and implementation.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 7 minutes ago
No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

 Updated 4 hours ago
Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM