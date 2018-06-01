PM Abbasi chairs farewell cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presides over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday May 29, 2018. — APP FILE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday chaired the farewell meeting of the federal cabinet, just hours ahead of his government's completion of five-year term.



Held at the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting started with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran which later took up the routine agenda items and made various decisions concerning different divisions and sectors.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation, Economic Coordination Committee and Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases.

The federal cabinet accorded approval to sign agreements of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation during the Heads of State Meeting at Qingdao, China to be held on June 9 and 10, 2018. It also approved appointments of chairman (BPS-21) of Drug Court Balochistan, Quetta and of member (engineering) in Capital Development Authority, Islamabad.

The meeting gave a go-ahead for the placement of University of Islamabad Bill, 2017 before Parliament and appointment of auditors for Financial Year ending on June 30, 2018 in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The cabinet nodded to the establishment of Public Private Partnership Authority besides the amendment in Rules of Business, 1973 in Pursuance of cabinet decision in case no. 249/17/2018.

The meeting, while discussing the paucity of water for Kharif season crops, approved a proposal for provision of power to the farmers operating tube-wells at a flat rate for next three months.

It nominated Sher Afgan Khan as member of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited's board of directors.

Reforms package for the purpose of transforming Kashmir Council into an advisory body, as decided by the National Security Committee, was also presented before the cabinet on Thursday. The meeting accorded approval for tabling of the reforms bill before the AJK Legislative Assembly.

It approved reduction in regulatory duty on export of copper scrap from 25 to 15 per cent. The federal cabinet also decided to re-impose regulatory duty on import of cotton with effect from July 15, 2018.

The meeting also approved recommendations of a committee constituted by it earlier regarding LNG Terminals at Port Qasim and referred the matter to the board of directors of Port Qasim Authority for further consideration and implementation.