Saturday Jun 02 2018
IHC, BHC and LHC's verdict timings cause for concern: Bilawal

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the timings of the verdicts of Lahore, Islamabad and Balochistan high courts are a cause for concern.

A day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed an amendment in the nomination papers and advised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to prepare new nomination papers in line with the Constitution and elections act, the PPP chairman took to Twitter to express concern.

“PPP held press conference emphasising principled opposition to delay in elections. IHC, BHC & LHC decisions and timings cause for concern particularly given nominations were to start tomorrow,” Bilawal tweeted.

The PPP chairman also expressed concern over former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak’s letter to Election Commission of Pakistan seeking a reconsideration in the timing of polls in the tribal belt which was recently merged with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and a resolution in Balochistan Assembly seeking one-month delay in elections.

“Parliament’s authority undermined. KP CM letter and Balochistan resolution also of concern,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that it appeared as if "some system" was pushing for a delay in general elections in the country.

On Wednesday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared delimitation of multiple constituencies null and void.

ECP meets to discuss court rulings over delimitation, changes in nomination papers

LHC nullified nomination papers whereas BHC rejected delimitation in Quetta

On the other hand, Balochistan High Court on Friday rejected delimitation of eight provincial electoral constituencies.

Further, Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution seeking a one-month delay in the upcoming general elections in the province.

