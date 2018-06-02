Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

BHC dismisses petitions challenging delimitation of nine constituencies

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Balochistan High Court. Photo: File

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court on Saturday dismissed petitions challenging the delimitation of provincial and federal constituencies.

The petitioners challenged the delimitation of six national and three provincial assembly constituencies. The delimitation was challenged of constituencies: NA-258, NA-259, NA-260, NA-261, NA-264 and NA-265, PB-21, PB-22 and PB-23.

ECP to challenge Lahore, Balochistan High Court's verdicts in SC

LHC nullified nomination papers whereas BHC rejected delimitation in Quetta

Earlier on Friday, the BHC declared delimitation of eight provincial electoral constituencies of Quetta null and void. 

The provincial high court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to re-conduct the delimitation in: PB-24 Quetta 1, PB-25 Quetta 2, PB-26 Quetta 3, PB-27 Quetta 4, PB-28 Quetta 5, PB-29 Quetta 6, PB-30 Quetta 7, and PB-32 Quetta 9.

Meanwhile, the ECP has announced to challenge the verdicts by the Lahore and Balochistan High Court invalidating the delimitation of constituencies in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Updated 36 minutes ago
Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

 Updated an hour ago
Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

 Updated 5 hours ago
Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Updated 6 hours ago
Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

 Updated 6 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM