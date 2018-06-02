Babar Awan appointed central senior vice president of PTI

Pictured is PTI chairman Imran Khan with his party's central senior vice president Babar Awan. — Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed Babar Awan as central senior vice president of the party, according to a notification issued Saturday.



The notification, issued from PTI's chairman secretariat and signed by Imran Khan, said that Awan was appointed central senior vice president of the PTI with immediate effect.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi holds the post of vice chairman of PTI, the second most important post within the party after the chairman's.

Jehnagir Tareen used to be secretary general of the PTI. He however stepped down from the party post following his disqualification by the Supreme Court.