Parliamentary committee to refer matter of caretaker KP CM to ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee formed to decide and appoint a caretaker chief minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to refer the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, confirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousufzai.



"The parliamentary committee meeting ended without a breakthrough. We have decided to send the matter to ECP," Yousufzai said.

Three representatives each from the outgoing and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) participated in the meeting.

Yousufzai said that the committee members persuaded for their names for the caretaker slot in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Former chief secretary Fazalur Rehman was sworn in as Sindh caretaker chief minister on Saturday. The oath was administered by Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair in a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi. Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other officials were also in attendance.

Rehman was named as the caretaker chief minister earlier this week after an hours-long meeting between the provincial government and opposition. Speaking to the media, after the oath-taking ceremony, he reiterated that the polls will be held on time.

The government and opposition members of Balochistan and Punjab assemblies have also not reached on a consensus for the name of caretaker chief minister.