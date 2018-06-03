Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Parliamentary committee to refer matter of caretaker KP CM to ECP

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary committee formed to decide and appoint a caretaker chief minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to refer the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan, confirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousufzai.

"The parliamentary committee meeting ended without a breakthrough. We have decided to send the matter to ECP," Yousufzai said.

Three representatives each from the outgoing and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) participated in the meeting.

Yousufzai said that the committee members persuaded for their names for the caretaker slot in the meeting.

Parliamentary committee to meet today to decide caretaker KP CM

ANP, PML-N leader have reservations over the committee as they want members for all political parties to be part of it

Meanwhile, Former chief secretary Fazalur Rehman was sworn in as Sindh caretaker chief minister on Saturday. The oath was administered by Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair in a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi. Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other officials were also in attendance.

Rehman was named as the caretaker chief minister earlier this week after an hours-long meeting between the provincial government and opposition. Speaking to the media, after the oath-taking ceremony, he reiterated that the polls will be held on time.

The government and opposition members of Balochistan and Punjab assemblies have also not reached on a consensus for the name of caretaker chief minister. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Updated 35 minutes ago
Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

 Updated an hour ago
Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

 Updated 5 hours ago
Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Updated 6 hours ago
Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

 Updated 6 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM