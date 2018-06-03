Urwa Hocane slams 'Veere di Wedding' star’s comments against Pakistan

Urwa Hocane and Swara Bhasker. Photo: File

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane schooled Veere di Wedding star Swara Bhasker over her criticism of Pakistan in a recent interview.

A recent video of Bhasker, emerged on social media, where she can be seen expressing her thoughts on her movie being banned in the neighbouring country.



Veere Di Wedding poster. Photo: File

When asked by the interview what she thought about the recent ban of the film Veere di Wedding in Pakistan, the actress had this to say.

“And why should we hold Pakistan, a failing state as a measure of self-worth?"

To this Hocane took to social media expressing her thoughts regarding the Tanu Weds Manu actress’ comments.

She also reminded Bhasker about her comments made in 2015, where she called Pakistan the “best country that she had ever visited”.

Hocane then also reminded the actress, how India had recently banned their very own film Padmavat.



"And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let’s not talk about women empowerment," Hocane wrote.

Hocane then termed Swara to be a "failing human being" for making contradictory statements regarding Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the film was banned in Pakistan due to its “vulgar content”.

The film, which stars Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in leading roles, released on June 1.