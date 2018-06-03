Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued the amended schedule for elections, under which candidates can submit their nomination papers between June 4 and 8.

Earlier, candidates were asked to submit their details and nomination papers between June 2 and 6.

According to ECP, the initial list of candidates will be displayed on June 8, while dates for other developments regarding elections would remain unchanged.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 14, while appeals against decisions by retuning officers can be filed till June 19, as per ECP.

ECP further stated that the appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list — with election symbols — would be issued on June 29.

Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

The decision was announced after ECP, former NA speaker challenged LHC's ruling in SC

Earlier on Sunday, former speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and ECP challenged Lahore High Court’s ruling that nullified nomination forms of electoral candidates.

Subsequently, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar held a hearing where he suspended LHC’s judgement on the matter.

The LHC had nullified the nomination forms, stating that they did not have mandatory information and declarations about the candidates, including details on their educational background, criminal record and nationality.

The ruling was challenged in the apex court as the petitioners stated they feared nullification of nomination forms would delay elections that are scheduled for July 25. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 37 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM