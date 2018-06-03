ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued the amended schedule for elections, under which candidates can submit their nomination papers between June 4 and 8.

Earlier, candidates were asked to submit their details and nomination papers between June 2 and 6.

According to ECP, the initial list of candidates will be displayed on June 8, while dates for other developments regarding elections would remain unchanged.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 14, while appeals against decisions by retuning officers can be filed till June 19, as per ECP.

ECP further stated that the appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list — with election symbols — would be issued on June 29.



Earlier on Sunday, former speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and ECP challenged Lahore High Court’s ruling that nullified nomination forms of electoral candidates.



Subsequently, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar held a hearing where he suspended LHC’s judgement on the matter.

The LHC had nullified the nomination forms, stating that they did not have mandatory information and declarations about the candidates, including details on their educational background, criminal record and nationality.

The ruling was challenged in the apex court as the petitioners stated they feared nullification of nomination forms would delay elections that are scheduled for July 25.