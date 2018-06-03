Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Ayesha Gulalai during a press conference in Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ayesha Gulalai announced on Sunday that four transgender persons will be contesting in the upcoming general elections on her newly formed party’s ticket.

Gulalai, who had announced to quit the PTI in August last year after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against party chairman Imran Khan, formed her own political party by the name of ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai’ earlier this year.

In a press conference earlier today, Gulalai informed that four transgender persons namely: Nayab Ali, Nadeem Kashish, Lubna Lal and Madam Rani will contest the elections on her party’s ticket.

Nadeem Kashish will contest the elections from NA-52 against former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad; Nayab Ali will contest from NA-142 constituency; Lubna Lal from PP-26 in Jhelum and Madam Rani from PK-40 for Haripur provincial assembly, Gulalai said.

Lamenting the treatment towards the transgender community in Pakistan, Gulalai said the society had a lot to learn from how the West treats the minorities and transgender persons. Citing an example, she pointed out Canada’s envoy to Norway is a transgender.

The MNA further said that she will contest the elections from six constituencies, and will be going up against Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and against Ali Tareen in Lodhran.

The general elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018. 

More From Pakistan:

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

 Updated 4 minutes ago
Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 36 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM