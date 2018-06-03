Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

Ayesha Gulalai during a press conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ayesha Gulalai announced on Sunday that four transgender persons will be contesting in the upcoming general elections on her newly formed party’s ticket.

Gulalai, who had announced to quit the PTI in August last year after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against party chairman Imran Khan, formed her own political party by the name of ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai’ earlier this year.

In a press conference earlier today, Gulalai informed that four transgender persons namely: Nayab Ali, Nadeem Kashish, Lubna Lal and Madam Rani will contest the elections on her party’s ticket.

Nadeem Kashish will contest the elections from NA-52 against former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad; Nayab Ali will contest from NA-142 constituency; Lubna Lal from PP-26 in Jhelum and Madam Rani from PK-40 for Haripur provincial assembly, Gulalai said.

Lamenting the treatment towards the transgender community in Pakistan, Gulalai said the society had a lot to learn from how the West treats the minorities and transgender persons. Citing an example, she pointed out Canada’s envoy to Norway is a transgender.

The MNA further said that she will contest the elections from six constituencies, and will be going up against Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and against Ali Tareen in Lodhran.

The general elections are scheduled to be held on July 25, 2018.