ECP to finalise name for caretaker KP CM within two days

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan would now make a decision on the caretaker chief minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the parliamentary committee constituted for the purpose could not finalise a name for the post.



According to a statement issued Monday by former speaker Asad Qaiser, the names proposed by former chief minister and opposition leader would be referred to the ECP that will have to make a final decision within two days.

The two nominees recommended each by former chief minister of KP and leader of the dissolved opposition, include bureaucrats Himayatullah Khan and Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, businessperson Manzoor Khan Afridi, Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad.

ECP confirmed receiving suggestions, assuring the final name would be announced within the given time.



The parliamentary committee formed to decide and appoint a caretaker chief minister for KP met on June 2 at KP House Islamabad.

It was said three representatives each from the government and JUI-F participated in the meeting.

However, prior to the meeting, Awami National Party leader Sardar Hussain Babak raised issues over composition of the committee. Babak was of the view that Khattak and former opposition leader Lutfur-Rehman decided the names of committee members among themselves without consulting leaders from other parties.