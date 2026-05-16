Five terrorists killed in Bannu IBOs launched after Fateh Khel check post terror attack: RPO

An undated image of KP police personnel. — Facebook@pakhtunkhwapolice/File

Police continue operations after deadly Fateh Khel checkpoint attack.

Slain militants involved in attacks on security forces, civilians: RPO.

Vehicle-borne IED attack martyred 15 policemen in Bannu last week.

Five terrorists were killed during separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, who were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians, a police officer said on Saturday.

A Regional Police Officer (RPO) told the media that IBOs are continuing in different areas following the Fateh Khel police checkpoint attacks.

A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) attack carried out by terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij targeted a police check post in Bannu district, martyring 15 policemen and injuring four others, including a civilian, last week.

In the IBOs, law enforcement agencies neutralised five terrorists in Bannu, said RPO, adding that the killed terrorists were involved in attacks targeting security forces, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and civilians.

Following the deadly assault on Fateh Khel check post, Pakistan had summoned the Afghan Charge d'Affaires and lodged a strong demarche with the Afghan Taliban regime.

A crane removes a burned armored vehicle from a damaged police checkpost site following a car bombing attack by militants in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on May 10, 2026. — AFP

Pakistan conveyed that evidence gathered during a detailed investigation, along with technical intelligence, indicated that the attack had been masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan's serious concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan and stressed that the Afghan Taliban regime must fulfil its commitments to prevent militant groups from operating from their territory.

Islamabad also warned that Pakistan would not compromise on its national security or the protection of its citizens if terrorist outfits continued to find safe havens across the border.

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by terrorist organisations to carry out attacks inside its territory.

However, the Afghan Taliban regime refused to act against terror groups involved in countless attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February this year, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025, following clashes triggered by unprovoked gunfire by the Afghan Taliban regime at multiple border points.

Despite many rounds of talks, both countries have so far failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits operating from its soil.