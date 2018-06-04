Parliamentary committee session to be held on Wednesday for caretaker CM Punjab

LAHORE: An agreement has been reached to call a session of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday in relation to the appointment of a caretaker chief minister in Punjab.



Earlier, name of former chief secretary Nasir Khosa was agreed upon, although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took back the name amid sever criticism.

The names which were suggested by the PTI later on also became controversial as party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry and Mahmood-ur-Rasheed disagreed over them.

Sources said that the PTI will have opposition leader Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, Shoaib Siddiqui in the parliamentary committee , whereas, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has selected Malik Ahmed Khan, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Imran Nazir in the committee.

According to sources, the session on Wednesday will be held at 2 PM, in which the PTI will pitch Ayaz Amir and Hasan Askari’s name.

The PML-N will suggest Justice (retd) Sair Ali and former Naval chief Admiral (retd) Zakaullah’s name.

The parliamentary committee has to reach a decision in this regard on June 6; failure to do so will lead the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Parliamentary committee not formed in Balochistan

On the other hand, former Balochistan CM Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo and opposition leader Abdul Raheem Ziyartwal failed to reach an agreement on the issue of caretaker CM. The matter was subsequently taken to a parliamentary committee.

However, even the names for the parliamentary committee have not even been suggested so far.