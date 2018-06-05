Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
GEO NEWS

Couple shot dead in suspected 'honour killing' in Lahore

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

The couple's body was moved to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: A couple who had recently married was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore on Monday night in what police suspect is a case of 'honour killing'.

The assailants had entered the couple's residence in Kahana neighbourhood's Nishtar Colony and opened fire on the victims.

According to the police, the couple identified as Salman and Noreen had married some time ago and had moved into the neighbourhood.

The two had been killed by shots to the heads, the police said. The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital to carry out the post-mortem examination. 

Earlier this year, two people were killed in Karachi when unknown gunmen opened fire on a small group here in the city's Essa Nagri neighbourhood.

Two men on a motorcycle began shooting at churchgoers, who were on their way home from the local church, Ataullah Shah, a local police official had said.

Three people, including a minor girl and two women, were wounded and subsequently taken to the Bolan Medical Complex, where two people were pronounced dead.

