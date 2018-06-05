Couple shot dead in suspected 'honour killing' in Lahore

The couple's body was moved to Lahore's Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: A couple who had recently married was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore on Monday night in what police suspect is a case of 'honour killing'.

The assailants had entered the couple's residence in Kahana neighbourhood's Nishtar Colony and opened fire on the victims.



According to the police, the couple identified as Salman and Noreen had married some time ago and had moved into the neighbourhood.

The two had been killed by shots to the heads, the police said. The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Hospital to carry out the post-mortem examination.

