Tuesday Jun 05 2018
Caretaker govt is responsible for load-shedding, says Nawaz

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif remarked on Tuesday that the caretaker government is responsible for load-shedding.

Speaking outside the accountability court, he reiterated his earlier claims that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government added additional 10,000 Megawatts (MW) in the system. “There was no load-shedding when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in governance.”

He shared that if PML-N comes into power again then a national commission will be formed for accountability. "If we put our house in order, then everything will be in order," he added. 

Speaking about the Lahore High Court nullifying the nomination forms of electoral candidates, he remarked: “How is it possible a single-member bench to dismiss a law like that?”

To which, a journalist said that the verdict was suspended by the Supreme Court. "But that occurred afterward," said Nawaz in response.

When asked about the controversy surrounding former BBC journalist, Reham Khan, he said that when his political opponents didn't find anything they leveled more false accusations.

'Only responsible for our tenure'

On Monday, Nawaz Sharif had remarked that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was only responsible for its tenure.

Only responsible for our tenure, says Nawaz

PML-N Quaid said that everything in the country was fine when PML-N completed its tenure

“When we left, everything in the country was fine,” he said while responding to a journalist's question on the country's power crisis.

He further shared that the PML-N government, which completed its constitutional tenure on May 31, had generated additional electricity and inaugurated many development projects.

The country was in good hands when PML-N was ruling, the ousted premier said.

“[Former prime minister] Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and [Chief Minister Punjab] Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated many projects before the tenure ended,” he remarked, adding that he had hoped to inaugurate motorways in Lahore, Multan and Sukkur as well. “We initiated 39 mega projects in the country. Has anyone ever done this before? Did anyone else build motorways?”

People know who the people who brought about darkness and who brought light, he added. 

